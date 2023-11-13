Tiger 3: Malegaon Police registers case after fans burst crackers in theatre while enjoying Salman Khan’s film

On Diwali, November 12, enthusiastic fans flocked to theaters to watch Salman Khan's latest release, Tiger 3. However, a widely circulated video captured fans setting off firecrackers inside Mohan Cinema in Malegaon, located in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, where Tiger 3 was being screened. Now, the incident has caught the police's eyes and a case has been registered.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 premiered in various languages on November 12. In Malegaon, fans of Salman Khan celebrated by launching rockets and lighting firecrackers inside the Mohan Theater during Salman's entrance.

The fireworks went on for over a minute and now as per a tweet by ANI, the Malegaon police have filed a case against unknown individuals under sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act following the viral video showing fans setting off fireworks inside a cinema hall. The tweet read, “Maharashtra | Malegaon police registers case against unknown persons under sections 112 and 117 of Maharashtra Police Act after a viral video showing Salman Khan fans bursting firecrackers during the screening of 'Tiger 3' inside a movie theatre emerged.”

About Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan returns as the well-known character Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, from the Yash Raj Films spy universe in the film directed by Maneesh Sharma. Katrina Kaif reprises her role as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Anckur Chaudhry, and the story is penned by Aditya Chopra.

Emraan Hashmi is a new entrant to the universe, portraying the character Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. Tiger 3 also includes special cameos by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

Apart from the lead actors, Tiger 3 features supporting roles played by Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir. Yash Raj Films is producing the movie, with Pritam composing the songs and Tanuj Tiku handling the background score.

