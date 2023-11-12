Tiger 3 Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Tiger 3 box office collection

The much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise, a pivotal chapter in the YRF spy universe, has officially arrived. Tiger 3 showcases the dynamic onscreen duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with Emraan Hashmi stepping into the role of the antagonist. As the film illuminates screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the air is charged with excitement.

With early reviews pouring in from premieres and morning shows, anticipation for this Maneesh Sharma directorial has reached unprecedented levels. Keep an eye on this space for a comprehensive coverage, spanning from public reactions to celebrity reviews, insights from industry screenings, and much more!