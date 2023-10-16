Tiger 3 new poster OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif go all guns blazing; Emraan Hashmi shines as antagonist

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and will star Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the third installment of the Tiger franchise. While the trailer of the film was released earlier today, the makers of the film have unveiled a new poster of the movie featuring the trio in intriguing avatars. Check it out.

Tiger 3’s new poster featuring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi is out now

The film has created immense buzz lately, owing to its stellar star cast. After the recent trailer drop of the film, the makers of Tiger 3 have unveiled a new poster of the movie, featuring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi. Holding guns in their hands, the poster unearths the theme of the action-packed movie and gives fans a glimpse of the trio’s characters in the upcoming film. Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist also sparks curiosity in the poster. Check it out below!

Fans long for Tiger 3’s release on seeing the new poster

After the new poster of the film was released today, fans have expressed elation towards the release of the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film. “Get ready for the unimaginable - unmatchable return of OG SPY TIGER Salman Khan,” noted a fan, and another fan shared, “Get ready for Mass Mayhem this Diwali.” Other comments on the poster release read, “Tiger Tiger Tiger”, “What a Poster !” and “All Time Blockbuster”.

More about Tiger 3

Slated to hit the big screen on the 12th of November, the film will call for double Diwali celebrations for fans. Notably, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has been produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Being a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3 will unearth the journey of an Indian spy who ends up falling in love with a Pakistani secret agent.