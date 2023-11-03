Tiger 3 new Promo: Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi engage in thrilling face off; Katrina Kaif shines in action

The anticipation for the next chapter in the spy universe saga, Tiger 3, is at its peak among fans. With the teaser, trailer, and the release of the first song, the excitement is already soaring. Adding to the thrill, the makers of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer surprised viewers with a brand new promo, offering an additional glimpse into the action-packed entertainer. The promo is teeming with high-octane action sequences, promising a riveting face-off between the hero and the villain that is sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

New promo of Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi released

The excitement for Tiger 3 reached new heights on Friday, November 3, with the release of a 50-second video that provides an intriguing glimpse into the upcoming movie. The video kicks off with a menacing voiceover from the antagonist, setting the tone for an intense confrontation between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. In this gripping exchange, Emraan’s character threatens Tiger's country, building anticipation for the high-stakes narrative.

The clip then seamlessly transitions into action sequences featuring Salman, complemented by Katrina Kaif's power-packed moves, all set to the iconic theme score. As a final tease, viewers are treated to the visual of the famous line, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," promising an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Watch the promo here:

Tiger 3 is set to hit the big screens on Diwali. The advance booking for this Maneesh Sharma directorial opens on Sunday, November 5.

