Tiger 3: Revathy says Salman Khan is 'very giving person': 'Our personal equation will always be there'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3 is easily one of the most anticipated films of this year. This installment also has Revathy playing a pivotal role. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her experiences of working with Salman and how her equation with him has changed over the years.

Revathy on Salman Khan

In an interview with News18, Revathy spoke about her experience of working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3 and said that he is "all love and care” towards her. She said, "He’s a very giving person. Whenever I’ve call him or want to meet, I just do it. He’s all love and care towards me." The actress further said that she feels the same towards him and revealed that she always texts him if she likes any of his films. Back in 1991, the two had worked together on a film called Love.

In the same interview, Revathy also spoke about how her dynamics with Salman have changed now that he is a big star. "There’s a totally different aura around him. As for me, I’m a very ordinary person who happens to love the work I do. Having said that, our personal equation will always be there,” she added.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead while Emraan Hashmi and Revathy appear in supporting roles. It follows the story of Tiger as he is marked a traitor while a menacing villain is after him and his family. A part of the YRF Spy Universe, the film takes place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan and War. It is also the third installment in the Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 is slated to release theatrically during Diwali. Recently, the much talked about trailer of the film was launched and it gave an exciting glimpse into the film.

