Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif grab quick lunch with team, shoot on streets in new PICS from Turkey

Updated on Sep 05, 2021 02:19 AM IST
   
Over the past few days, social media has been flooded with photos of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan as they shoot for their film Tiger 3 in Turkey. Now, the latest fan photos from the sets of Tiger 3 give us a glimpse of Salman and Katrina's looks for the actioner. A new series of photos doing rounds on the internet feature the superstar and the actress shooting on the streets of Istanbul for the film. Not just this, we also get to see both of them oblige fans with photos. 

In another set of photos shared by fans on social media, we can see Katrina and Salman sitting together with their team and security to grab a quick lunch post shoot. In the photos, Katrina can be seen clad in a blue shirt with trousers and a face shield on. On the other hand, Salman could be seen scrolling through his phone on the other side in his casual look. A couple of photos of Katrina with her fans also are doing rounds in her Tiger 3 look. Seeing how the two stars are taking over social media while shooting Tiger 3, fans back home are excited for the upcoming film. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Salman too had shared a photo with his nephew Nirvan Khan while they were shooting in Russia for Tiger 3. Before heading to Istanbul, Katrina and Salman were shooting in Russia for Tiger 3 and their photos from the sets were leaked on the internet. Salman's unrecognisable look had left everyone excited for the third part of the franchise. As per recent reports, after completing the Turkey shoot, Salman and Katrina may head to Vienna for another schedule of shooting. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. 

