Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to jet off to Russia for shoot on THIS date

It is time for and to take Tiger 3's shoot to international destinations after having shot at YRF studios in the city. As per a recent update, Salman and Katrina are all set to jet off to Russia for an international shoot schedule on August 18, 2021. Salman, Katrina along with crew will be flown by Aditya Chopra via charter. Not just this, it is learnt that the shoot will go on for 45-days and after Russia, they will be heading to 5 other International destinations including Turkey and Austria.

"YRF is chartering everyone including Salman, Katrina, director Maneesh Sharma, the entire cast and crew for this intense international leg that will see the team pull off some spectacular shooting schedules! Team Tiger takes off on 18th August’21! The direction team under Maneesh has prepped for months for this schedule and Aditya Chopra is clear that the shoot needs to happen smoothly," informs a highly placed trade source.



"Salman and Katrina will land in Russia first and then head to multiple shooting destinations like Turkey and Austria. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma didn’t want to compromise on the scale of the film despite the pandemic and they have planned Tiger 3 to be a visually spectacular theatrical experience. Thus, this schedule will add a lot to the film’s visual extravaganza and some never seen before action sequences will be filmed," the source adds.

Well, the duo surely is all set to shoot the action stunts on International locations amid the bio bubble being ensured by the producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma. Tiger also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and fans are eager to see his face off with Salman. Emraan has been training like a beast at the gym and his photos from his workout sessions have seriously given fans all the excitement that they need. On the other hand, a few weeks back, Salman casually announced the film in a workout post and claimed that he is prepping for Tiger 3. Since then, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Katrina, Salman and Emraan in action.

