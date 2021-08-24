Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose with fans on the sets in these NEW pics from Russia

fans have all the reasons to rejoice as the actor has resumed the shooting for Tiger 3 with in Russia. For the uninitiated, the movie happens to be the third installment of the much popular action thriller and has been the talk of the town since its inception. And while fans are looking forward to getting more details about Tiger 3, we have got our hands on the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was seen posing with his fan on the sets.

In the pics, Salman was seen dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt and denims and completed his look with a beanie. The actor was sporting a stubble look and appeared to have beefed up for his role in Tiger 3. On the other hand, Katrina’s pics from the Tiger 3 sets have also been doing the rounds on social media wherein she was sporting a minimal make up look on sets. To note, it hasn’t been long when Salman’s look from Tiger 3 had also gone viral on social media. In the pics, Salman was seen wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denims. He had completed his look with a checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers. He was sporting a heavy beard and a wig with long hair and also wore a headband.

Take a look at Salman and Katrina’s pics from Tiger 3 sets:

Katrina Kaif with Prashant Gunjalkar . 2017 _2021 .. pic.twitter.com/TAGNjGBJhP — Suzan (@iSuzank) August 23, 2021

Check out Salman Khan's video from Tiger 3 sets here:

To note, Salman and Katrina are said to reprising their role of Tiger and Zoya in the third installment. Interestingly, Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and will mark his first collaboration with Salman.

