Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif pose with fans at special screening; inside PICS go viral

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's return to the big screen in the highly anticipated action spy film, Tiger 3, has created a buzz among fans. The lead actors have been actively promoting the movie, with the trailer and the first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, adding to the excitement for its grand opening day. On the eve of Diwali, the duo attended a special screening in the city, and inside pictures of them posing with fans are now going viral on social media.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif attend special screening of Tiger 3

On the night of Saturday, November 11, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif added a touch of glamor to a screening of their movie, Tiger 3, in Mumbai. The event took place a day before the film's much-awaited release in theaters. Salman sported a dapper look in a black full-sleeved t-shirt paired with black pants, exuding his signature swag. Katrina, on the other hand, looked stunning in a green dress, radiating elegance.

The lead couple graciously posed for pictures with those present at the screening, creating a memorable experience for fans and attendees.

Have a look!

More about Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3

The movie has opened to positive reviews since the release this morning, with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi receiving praise for their performances. The film's storyline and high-octane action sequences have resonated well with the audience, contributing to the overall favorable reception. The fan frenzy and celebrations outside theaters, including rallies, hooting, cake-cutting, and vibrant dhol performances, truly highlight the grandeur with which fans are embracing the release.

The plot of Tiger 3 unfolds as a continuation of the narrative presented in the previous movies of the spy universe. Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, finds himself in a dire situation where his name is tarnished, and he is branded a traitor to the country. The stakes are elevated, with both the well-being of his nation and the safety of his family hanging in the balance. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie has arrived to illuminate the big screens on Diwali.

