Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reveal launch time of ‘Tiger ka message’ in new post; fans in frenzy

YRF's spy universe has been steadily expanding with the introduction of new characters and films. However, it's time to return to the original spy, Tiger. The highly anticipated third installment in the Tiger series is gearing up for release, and it appears that the creators are now ready to kick off the promotional campaign of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, much to the delight of fans.

As previously revealed by Pinkvilla, the makers of Tiger 3 are set to unveil 'Tiger Ka Message' on the occasion of Yash Chopra's birth anniversary, which falls on September 27. This message will serve as a precursor to the trailer release of the movie. The lead actors have now shared the official post, disclosing the timing of this exciting message. As a result, fans are now on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating this momentous event.

Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reveal the launch time of 'Tiger Ka Message'

On Tuesday, September 26, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and unveiled the timing of the much-anticipated 'Tiger Ka Message,' set to debut on September 27, which serves as promotional content for the movie. The revelation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Salman shared the post along with the caption, "Ek message hai. Deta hoon…KAL. #TigerKaMessageKal11AM #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse." Have a look:

Katrina Kaif also shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories, further amplifying the excitement and anticipation surrounding the 'Tiger Ka Message.’

Fan reactions to Salman Khan's announcement about Tiger ka message

The announcement has ignited a social media frenzy, and fans are positively brimming with excitement. One fan eagerly expressed under Salman Khan's post, “Waiting For TIGER KA MESSAGE bhai, The Biggest Megastar of Indian Cinema is Back with thr Biggest Movie, Excitement is sky high,” while another couldn't contain their anticipation, simply writing, “Can't wait can't wait can't wait.” Numerous others joined in by showering their enthusiasm with heart and fire emojis.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is all set to grace the big screens on November 10.

