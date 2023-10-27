Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer certified UA with THIS runtime

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to create dhamaka in Diwali this year. It is regarded as one of the most highly anticipated films of 2023. The action-packed trailer, glimpses of chemistry between Tiger and Zoya, the first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and the first looks of the characters already brought enough anticipation to the fans for the film. Adding to the anticipation, the film received UA certification. Read below to know the runtime of the film.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi received a UA certification. According to a tweet by Himesh Mankad, the runtime of the film is 2 hours 33 minutes. The tweet read, "TIGER 3 CERTIFIED U/A WITH RUN TIME OF 2 HOUR 33 MINUTE! #SalmanKhan and #KatrinaKaif gear up for their deadliest mission till date as #Tiger3 has been certified U/A with an approved run time of 2 hours 33 minutes 38 seconds. Are you ready for The HUNT of TIGER? #Diwali2023." Take a look:

The advance bookings for the film are set to begin on November 5, Sunday. The tweet by Himesh Mankad read, "TIGER 3 ADVANCE BOOKINGS BEGINS IN INDIA ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023! Get Ready for the ROAR of #Tiger as #Tiger3 advance booking is set to open from Sunday, November 5, 2023. The film is set for a theatrical release on Sunday, November 12 (Diwali). #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #YRF #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra."

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser to get attached to Tiger 3

According to Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming Dunki will be attached to Tiger 3 in cinema halls across the world. A source informed the portal that Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it is the clearest call to release the teaser with this actioner reaching a wider segment of audience.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 stars Salman, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. Tiger 3 is scheduled to release during Diwali on November 12 this year.

