Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer’s Delhi shoot postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

We know that all the fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer third instalment of the Tiger series. Ever since the film was announced, fans could not keep their calm. The film is still in the shooting stage and everything is not going according to the plan as per reports. Tiger 3 filming has faced many roadblocks till now and well the recent hurdle the team is facing is the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases amidst the Omicron scare. It looks like fans might have to wait a bit longer for this film.

According to reports in Mid Day, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were all set to film a very crucial sequence in Delhi this month. Apparently, all preparations too had been made. But, with the cases in the capital rising with each passing day and the third wave likely to hit Delhi soon, the makers including director Maneesh Sharma, and producer Aditya Chopra were compelled to postpone the shoot for now. A trade source close to the film reveals that this is not the right time to plan big outdoor schedules.

The trade source further said, “It’s a well-thought-out decision by Adi, Maneesh and the team. The portions in question will be shot at real locations. Since the Omicron threat is looming, the makers are choosing to be cautious. While [other] challenging schedules were completed through the pandemic, the team doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risk [now].”

Apparently, it is said that the January schedule was an important one for the makers of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer. This schedule would have helped the team to complete the shooting of the film. Now, if Tiger 3 will still make it for a December 2022 release or not, it is yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to join Salman Khan to shoot action sequences; Report