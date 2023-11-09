Tiger 3: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's upcoming film wields global elite army weapons

The highly anticipated release of Tiger 3 this Sunday has everyone eagerly awaiting every tidbit of information about the film. The movie starring the iconic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif promises an exhilarating experience, boasting the highest number of action sequences in a spy universe film. In an exciting revelation, the director of this action-packed entertainer shared that the weaponry featured in the movie is sourced from elite armies across the globe, adding an extra layer of authenticity and intensity to the cinematic experience.

Maneesh Sharma spills beans on weaponry used in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

In a recent statement, Maneesh Sharma, gearing up for the release of Tiger 3, provided insights into the weaponry featured in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, emphasizing the scale of the film.

Maneesh revealed, “When we were making this film, we had one thing in mind - scale. We have used so many tanks, choppers, guns, ballistic missiles, bazookas, lacs of bullets, and more in a single action sequence. While enjoying this bombastic Tiger moment, we’ve also striven to use weaponry used by elite armies of the world.” Maneesh described the experience as crazy, big, fantastic, and, importantly, very real.

Director Maneesh Sharma also shared insights into the vision behind the action sequences in Tiger 3, emphasizing the goal of creating memorable moments that people would not stop talking about. Maneesh stated, “When you see what Salman Khan aka Tiger is up against, I think you’ll understand just how high our ambitions were for the action!” The director expressed optimism that these high-octane sequences would captivate audiences, keeping them glued to their seats for the action spectacle set to unfold on the big screen this Sunday.

Tiger 3 follows the narrative from the movies Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan, all part of Aditya Chopra’s expansive spy universe. The trailer, along with the released music video of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and the audio of the song Ruaan, has already generated substantial excitement. With the addition of Emraan Hashmi to the cast, the film is poised to hit the theaters on November 12.

