Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Arijit Singh collab first time in Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; fans call it 'deadly combination'

Tiger 3 marks the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. With Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, it's a much-awaited installment in the Tiger series, is eagerly anticipated by fans. Today, Salman Khan gave a sneak peek of a party song from his upcoming movie Tiger 3, in which he stars alongside Katrina Kaif. The song is titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and is going to be sung by Arijit Singh. This marks the first time Salman and Arijit are collaborating on a song and fans and quite excited about it and call it a "deadly combination".

Fans express their excitement on the first ever collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh on Tiger 3’s song

Today, Salman Khan took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the first song from Tiger 3, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, which is all set to release on October 23. The song also marks the first time collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. The song is also set in the backdrop of the picturesque localions of Cappadocia in Turkey. Sharing the same, Salman wrote, “Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” HAVE A LOOK:

As soon as Salman Khan dropped the post, fans flooded his comment section expressing their excitement on the same. One X user wrote, “Deadly Combination, Salman Khan + Arijit Singh, looking forward to take #LekePrabhuKaNaam, couldn't get better than this. #Tiger3.”

One more user wrote, “Wow.. it's gonna rock!!” and another user also wrote, “Crazy moments. Arjit X Salman bhai,” along with fire emojis and a movie camera emoji.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is a movie directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films. The main roles are played by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while Emraan Hashmi and Revathy will be seen in important roles in the film. The movie follows the plot of Tiger, who is falsely labeled as a traitor, while a dangerous villian is pursuing him and his loved ones. This film is part of the YRF Spy Universe and occurs after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and War. Additionally, it's the third movie in the Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 is scheduled to hit theaters during Diwali. The highly anticipated trailer of the movie was recently unveiled, adding on to the anticipation.

