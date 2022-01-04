Tiger 3: Salman Khan asks crew to follow strict COVID 19 norms on sets as cases continue to rise; Report

Salman Khan is currently shooting for the much talked about Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and the fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the superstar as the invincible spy. It was reported that the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor will be shooting for some high end action sequences for the movie this week. However, the insignificant surge in COVID 19 cases have appeared to be a matter of concern not just for the authorities but also for Salman Khan as well.

According to a report published in Indian Today, Salman has asked the crew to make sure to follow all the COVID 19 protocols on the sets. The media reports suggested that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is leaving no stone unturned to keep himself and the people around him safe from the deadly virus. As a result, he has also asked the makers to set up strict COVID protocols on the sets wherein only those who are required for the shoot will be present on the sets. To note, Emraan Hashmi will also be joining Salman Khan this week to shoot for the action sequences.

“No one wants to take a risk. Salman Khan is set to shoot some extensive fight sequences with Emraan Hashmi who will be joining him in the coming days. There will be fight coordinators and an elaborate team for the same. For this, Salman has personally looked into the shoot arrangements to make sure every possible step is followed to ensure a safe shoot,” a source had reportedly told India Today. Meanwhile, Salman had revealed that Tiger 3 will be releasing in December this year and will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.