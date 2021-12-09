Tiger 3: Salman Khan begins shooting for the film in Mumbai, has a jam packed schedule ahead; Report

Fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are eagerly waiting for the third instalment of their superhit Tiger series. Earlier this year, they had already begun the shooting of Tiger 3 and we saw the stars travelling to several international schedules to wrap up certain portions of the shoot. Some of the sets were also built in SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, Mumbai, but it was partially damaged due to the heavy rain. At that time producer, Aditya Chopra was not in the favour of building another set and thought that the team can fly down to the original locations. But, due to the restrictions, nothing of that sort seems to be happening soon, hence reportedly the sets are being built again and Salman will be immersing himself again in the world of Tiger 3.

As per Mid Day, Salman Khan had reported on the Goregaon sets earlier this week. A trade source reveals, “Since late September, Salman had been shooting for the film at the Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. The production design team was simultaneously rebuilding the set. It will serve as the backdrop for several heavy-duty action scenes where Salman’s RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif’s character Zoya Humaimi will take on the bad guys. On Monday, the director canned a bike chase sequence featuring Salman and the baddies.”

Salman Khan’s schedule is going to be a jam-packed one as after completing the set piece over two days, Salman Khan left for Riyadh recently. The actor will be juggling places in the coming few days as he would jump from one project to another. The source adds, “He flew out for Da-bangg: The Tour Reloaded show that is slated for December 10. He will fly back to the country on December 11, heading straight to the Bigg Boss sets for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. After that, Salman will resume filming of Tiger 3 from December 13 at the SRPF Grounds. The stint will go on till Christmas.”

Well, it will be great to see Katrina Kaif resuming shooting with Salman post her wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

