Tiger 3: Salman Khan calls Leke Prabhu Ka Naam ft Katrina Kaif ‘one of the best dance tracks’ of his career

Megastar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been creating a huge buzz for their forthcoming, Tiger 3. Ever since the teaser of the first track, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has dropped, fans have been waiting with bated breath for its release. The song sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi is finally going to drop tomorrow. Superstar Salman also expressed his excitement on the track and stated that he is confident that the song would win over the audience.

First track from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 to drop tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The countdown for the release of the first track from Tiger 3 has been making fans go gaga. The enthusiasm to watch one of the most admired on-screen couples, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, dancing together is at an all-time high. Thus, the makers of the film, YRF are now set to release the first song of the film, a party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, tomorrow at 11.00 am.

Adding to the excitement, Salman Khan yet again shared a new-look poster of the track and captioned the post, “Tiger + Zoya = Mazzedaar Party! #LekePrabhuKaNaam song drops tomorrow at 11 AM”

Take a look:

While the teaser, dropped on October 20, made it clear that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with a dance number, the energetic video and music promised to make everyone dance to its beats.

Salman Khan expresses his excitement on the track

In a recent statement shared, Salman Khan also expressed his excitement over the track. He stated that he has done some great songs with Katrina Kaif. Therefore, he understands that expectations of people from them every time they do a song together will be sky-high. He is very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy.

He further added, “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

About Tiger 3

Remarkably, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most admired on-screen couples in Bollywood. The two have delivered historic blockbusters and generation-defining chartbusters in the past. Now they are back again in Aditya Chopra’s Tiger 3 reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe.

The teaser of the song was released on Friday, which left fans in awe of it. In a short video clip shared, Salman and Katrina’s incredible chemistry in the vibey dance track is too good to be missed. The track has been composed by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya can be credited for its lyrics.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this year on Diwali, November 12.

