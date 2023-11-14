Tiger 3: Salman Khan celebrates Children's Day with kids after film's massive success; WATCH

Salman Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial opened to mostly positive reviews and strong box office results. On Children's Day, Salman was on a theatre visit to celebrate the special occasion with the little ones. Let's find out more.

Salman Khan celebrates Children's Day

Children's Day is celebrated throughout India on November 14th to commemorate India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Salman Khan took the moment to visit a theatre to spend the day with a bunch of kids. Dressed in a casual grey t-shirt and blue jeans, the Tiger 3 star can be seen shaking hands and hugging children. He also posed for a selfie with the kids. Check out the video!

Salman Khan becomes first actor to have 17 100 crore films in a row

Tiger 3 has minted 100 crores in just two days of its theatrical release, becoming his 17th consecutive 100-crore club film. The streak started in 2010 with Dabangg. In 13 years, Khan has appeared in 17 films and all of them entered the 100 crore mark. It is the longest-running streak for an actor with so many back-to-back blockbuster films under his belt. He also has the most number of films in the 100-crore club.

Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, and Kumud Mishra. It follows Tiger's perilious journey as he is framed by a Pakistani ISI agent. Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF spy universe and it follows after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The first film in the franchise was 2012's Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan. It was followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Since then, the franchise has expanded and also has films like War and Pathaan. Next in the franchise is War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan.

