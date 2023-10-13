Tiger 3: Salman Khan exudes fierceness as Avinash Singh Rathore in NEW poster, fueling excitement for trailer

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is easily one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. Ahead of its release, the makers have been generating a lot of excitement with multiple poster releases. Today, a new poster featuring Salman Khan as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore dropped on the internet just before the trailer release.

Tiger 3 new poster out

Today, on October 13th, a new poster of Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan has been released. It showcases Salman as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore in a rugged and fierce avatar holding a chain. Khan took to his Instagram to share the poster and wrote: "#Tiger3Trailer. 16th October. 12 Noon. Mark kar lo calendar. #3DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse"

Check out the poster!

Tiger 3 trailer to release on October 16

Lately, the makers have dropped multiple posters of Salman and Katrina Kaif's character from the film. Earlier, a teaser video titled 'Tiger ka message' was released which gave a glimpse into Tiger 3's storyline. It shows Avinash Singh Rathore who has been called a traitor by the country. He then embarks on a dangerous mission to clear his name. The highly anticipated trailer of the film will be released on October 16.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, the film is slated to release during the Diwali festival this year. Tiger 3 is a part of the YRF spy universe and will follow after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. It is the third installment in the Tiger franchise. The first one titled Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2012. It was followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai which was released in 2017. Salman also had a special appearance as Avinash Singh Rathore in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which was released earlier this year.

