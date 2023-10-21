Tiger 3: Salman Khan heaps praise on Katrina Kaif; shares stills from Arijit Singh’s song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Tiger 3 is one of the action-packed films of this year that fans have been eagerly looking forward to. Starring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, the third part of the Tiger series is set to hit the big screen soon on the 12th of November. Notably, the makers of the film had recently unveiled the teaser of the film’s song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, sung by Arijit Singh. It seems like actor Salman Khan is also eagerly awaiting the release of the song to groove on the peppy track once again as he shared glimpses of Katrina Kaif from it. Check it out inside!

Kat you have killed it: Salman Khan as he drops glimpses of Katrina from Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

The first glimpse of the much-awaited song was unveiled earlier on the 20th of October. While the song will be released on the 23rd of October, its teaser was received extremely well by the audience. Now, actor Salman Khan has also showered adulation on the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress’ dance moves and noted while dropping glimpses of her from the song, “Kat you have killed it! Always a pleasure to dance with you.”

Ever since the teaser of the song was dropped earlier, fans have been over the moon to see Tiger and Zoya groove on the peppy track, which has been sung by Arijit Singh. Sharing a reaction to the same, a fan wrote, “My body started vibing on the beats. Can't wait for the full song” and another fan noted, “The teaser of the song is so super, then imagine what a ruckus there will be when the full song comes out…” Several other fans also poured in positive reactions to the song’s teaser.

More about Tiger 3

The action-packed movie will observe Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan returning in the third part of the Tiger series. While Salman Khan will reprise the character of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, Katrina Kaif will be seen as Zoya in the film.

Notably, Tiger 3 will be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and fans have been waiting with bated breath to get to watch it on the big screen.

