Tiger 3: Salman Khan is declared enemy no.1 in 'Tiger Ka Message'; returns in rugged avatar - WATCH

The OG spy is making a return! The makers of the third installment in the Tiger series, following the successes of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, have officially kickstarted their promotional campaign. They've chosen a significant date, September 27, which coincides with the birth anniversary of the legendary Yash Chopra, to unveil more details about the highly anticipated film, Tiger 3. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, they've now introduced 'Tiger Ka Message' to the eager audience.

On Wednesday, September 27, the team behind Tiger 3 unveiled a promotional video titled Tiger Ka Message on their social media platforms. In this intriguing video, Salman Khan reprises his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, who has been branded as a traitor to his country after two decades of service. To clear his name for the sake of his country and family, he embarks on a perilous mission in this revenge-driven action entertainer. The video features Salman in a rugged and intense appearance, engaging in captivating action sequences. The superstar, along with his leading lady Katrina Kaif, shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi."

Fan reactions to Salman Khan's 'Tiger Ka Message' from Tiger 3

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section under the Instagram posts, sharing their immense admiration and praise for the video. One fan enthusiastically stated, “All records will be broken! Get ready for the #tiger3. Can't wait for Diwali,” while another expressed, “Yahi Salman Khan to chahie tha.”A user described it as a “Blockbuster” and “Goosebumps,” while several others conveyed their excitement using red heart and fire emojis in the comments.

More about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

This action-packed thriller also features Emraan Hashmi in a significant role and is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie follows the events of other films in the spy universe, War and Pathaan, as hinted by an earlier poster. Fans can anticipate its theatrical release on November 10, coinciding with the celebration of Diwali, promising an exciting cinematic experience.

