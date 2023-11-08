Tiger 3: Salman Khan jokingly says 'wo mujhse miss ho jayega' as he opens up on 6am show at YRF event; WATCH

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif attended the YRF event today, November 8 ahead of the release of Tiger 3. During the event, Salman reacted to the first show of the movie which is at 6 am.

The anticipation of one of the most awaited films of 2023, Tiger 3 is building as the release day is coming near. The leading actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif attended the special YRF event today, November 8 ahead of the release of the film. During the event, Salman reacted to the first show time which is 6 a.m.

Salman Khan says THIS regarding the first show timing of Tiger 3

During the event, the host of the event asked Salman Khan to react to the first show time of Tiger 3 which is 6 a.m. The actor jokingly said, "Wo mujhse miss ho jayega. 6 baje tak toh main pakad lunga lekin 7 baje ke baad naa flight pakdi jaati na film." Take a look: 

