Tiger 3: Salman Khan jokingly says 'wo mujhse miss ho jayega' as he opens up on 6am show at YRF event; WATCH
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif attended the YRF event today, November 8 ahead of the release of Tiger 3. During the event, Salman reacted to the first show of the movie which is at 6 am.
Salman Khan says THIS regarding the first show timing of Tiger 3
During the event, the host of the event asked Salman Khan to react to the first show time of Tiger 3 which is 6 a.m. The actor jokingly said, "Wo mujhse miss ho jayega. 6 baje tak toh main pakad lunga lekin 7 baje ke baad naa flight pakdi jaati na film." Take a look:
