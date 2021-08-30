Tiger 3: Salman Khan & Katrina head to Turkey; Iulia Vantur already Sundaying in a hotel in Istanbul: Report

Reportedly, and led Tiger 3 has completed a recent schedule in Russia. According to an ETimes report, the cast and crew shot in Saint Petersburg Russia for 5 days and will now be heading to Turkey to shoot the further sequences of the film. Salman and Katrina will be filming in Istanbul. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously helmed big-ticket projects like ‘Fan’, ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, and ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. Recently Iulia Vantur took to Instagram and shared a post from a hotel in Turkey. In the post, she could be seen enjoying her stay at a hotel.

As per a report in ETimes, Katrina Kaif is preparing intensely for some high-octane action sequences for the film. Katrina Kaif will be performing some never seen before stunt work in the much-awaited actioner. A source told ETimes, “Katrina left for Russia recently for a 45 Days international shoot. She will be performing high-octane never-before-seen stunt sequences in this schedule and has been extensively training for the same over the past couple of months." A report in Midday mentioned that the makers have planned a major action schedule in Russia.

A source informed Midday, “The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac’s Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop on to a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia’s past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station."

