Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif hope to delight fans with their first Diwali release together; PIC

Get ready for a Diwali treat as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif join forces in the highly anticipated Tiger 3, hitting theaters this Sunday on the auspicious occasion. The iconic onscreen duo is all set to captivate audiences with their chemistry in a Diwali release, a first for this dynamic pair. Salman and Katrina recently shared the significance of the release day, offering a glimpse into their festive plans. As a bonus, they treated fans to a stunning picture and heartfelt wishes ahead of the much-awaited release.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on significance of Tiger 3 releasing on Diwali

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share the joy of Diwali, adorning themselves in exquisite ethnic attire while extending warm wishes to their fans.

In a recent statement, Salman reflected on the special significance of a Diwali release, recounting fond memories of the festival bringing him good fortune. He said, “It is quite amazing that Katrina and I, as a pair, haven’t had any Diwali release and Tiger 3 will be our first Diwali film!” Salman acknowledged the love they have received for their previous collaborations. He added that they would be humbled to provide audiences with the best Diwali experience through Tiger 3.

Katrina described this Diwali as particularly special because of the release of the movie, which symbolizes the triumph over evil. She highlighted the significance of this being her first film with Salman releasing on Diwali, expressing eagerness to contribute to the festive cheer by entertaining and bringing joy to audiences.

Katrina added, “This year I feel we will be celebrating Diwali with everyone all through the country with our film release and I hope we give everyone an amazing Diwali gift in Tiger 3!”

﻿Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on what Diwali means to them

Salman Khan expressed, “For me, Diwali has always been that festival that brings people together, brings families together.” Sharing his plans for the occasion, he revealed his intention to celebrate with his loved ones, emphasizing that he will be watching Tiger 3 with his entire family on Diwali. Salman extended the hope that everyone else does the same, relishing the grand cinematic experience.

Katrina Kaif shared, “Diwali has always been a festival all about celebration. For me, it is a festival of togetherness, love, light, celebrating our families and bonds of friendship and the acknowledgment that good will always triumph over the bad.”

