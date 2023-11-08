Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer is all set to be housefull in Kashmir on Diwali; DEETS inside

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are returning as Tiger and Zoya, and they are gearing up for a big release in Diwali 2023 with Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, also featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. The bookings for the movie Tiger 3 started on Saturday evening, and the response has been quite positive overall. The tickets in Kashmir are on the verge of being sold out for the Diwali day ahead of the film’s release.

Tiger 3 advance bookings in Kashmir for the Diwali day are expected to be sold out soon

As Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is all set to release in a few days, the bookings have begun in full swing. As per a recent tweet by Himesh Mankad, the bookings for Tiger 3 in Kashmir on Diwali Day are off to a fantastic start. The movie has already sold 980 out of 1444 tickets at PVR Inox in Srinagar, with a high 68% occupancy rate. The tweet reads, “TIGER 3 ROARING IN KASHMIR ON DIWALI DAY! #SalmanKhan's #Tiger3 sells ticket at an EXCELLENT pace in #Kashmir for the #Diwali Day. With 3 days to go, the film has sold 980/1444 tickets @ PVRInox (Srinagar), recording 68% occupancy already. The market is expected to be SOLD-OUT in advance for November 12. #KatrinaKaif #EmraanHashmi #YRF.” HAVE A LOOK:

More about Tiger 3

This movie featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and it introduces Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. The film is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The first song of the film, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, was previously released, with Arijit Singh as the singer.

It's worth mentioning that the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. After that, the makers of the movie also released the lyrical video for the next song, Ruaan, which also received a lot of love from the audience and was voiced by the same singer.

The film is scheduled for a Diwali release and will be shown in Delhi's national capital region and the Middle East. If there's a strong demand from the audience, additional regions might also start showing the film round the clock (24x7). The movie is drawing attention because it features numerous intense fight scenes filled with action.

