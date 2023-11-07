Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer sets record with most number of action sequences in spy universe

The release of Tiger 3 is less than a week away, and the anticipation for this highly awaited film has reached new heights. As a pivotal installment in a massively successful franchise, it marks a significant chapter in the expansion of an exhilarating spy universe. Starring the iconic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, this action-packed entertainer is poised to make a thunderous impact at the theaters. Even ahead of its release, Tiger 3 has already etched its name in the record books, boasting the highest number of action sequences in a YRF spy universe film.

Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has 12 action sequences

The much-anticipated film Tiger 3, under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, boasts an impressive 12 action set-pieces, setting a record for the highest number in the YRF spy universe. The trailer has already offered a tantalizing glimpse into these adrenaline-pumping scenes, featuring intense hand-to-hand combat, a barrage of bullets, exploding vehicles, and gripping chases.

Maneesh Sharma shed light on how the action in the upcoming film differs from its predecessors. Acknowledging Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as India's biggest action duo, he emphasized that the action is not merely for spectacle; it is an integral part of their story. Maneesh noted that the characters' relationship has evolved amid conflict, and the stakes have heightened. He said, "And now the stakes are even greater—so the action has to follow suit!"

More about action sequences in Tiger 3 revealed by director Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh asserted that the film's action sequences stand shoulder to shoulder with those seen in major Hollywood movies of our time. He emphasized the relentless pace of the film, driven by the immediate peril faced by the dynamic duo, Tiger and Zoya. Maneesh stated, "We have 12 amazing action sequences, each of which will keep you on the edge of your seat." He expressed confidence that these sequences will look absolutely world-class on IMAX, hoping that fans will take pride in witnessing their heroes in scenes that resonate with a global audience.

Maneesh further revealed, "We built this film and its sequences so that when you go to the hall, the tempo and tension keep rising all the way to an amazing climax."

Tiger 3 features Emraan Hashmi in a negative role. Produced by Aditya Chopra, this film is slated for a cinematic release on November 12.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan discovering Katrina Kaif’s truth in Ek Tha Tiger to her rescuing him in Tiger Zinda Hai: 10 highlights to revisit before Tiger 3 releases