Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to have shows 24x7 in Delhi, Middle East on public demand

Tiger 3 featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles is set for its release on the 12th of November. As the third part of the Tiger 3 is nearing its release date, popping an update, the film will be run in the national capital and the Middle East round the clock and 2 am shows will also be run from Monday onwards. Keep reading to get more details.

Maneesh Sharma directorial Tiger 3 to have 2 am shows

The third part of the Tiger series has been highly looked forward to by fans. Unveiling an intriguing update, the film is set to be run across Delhi and the Middle Eastern regions 24x7 and the spectrum of areas covered is expected to broaden soon on public demand.

2 am shows have also been allotted for Tiger 3 starting Monday by Cinestars Miniplex (Ring Road Ahmedabad) on the big New Year day that falls after the Laxmi Puja, and theaters in the Middle East, that include Mirdif’s Vox Cinemas in Dubai, will have shows running from 12:05 am onwards. Meanwhile, Nakheel Mall, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will be having 2 am shows as these territories won’t be affected by Diwali.

More about Tiger 3

The film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and will feature Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi too, will appear in the film, however as an antagonist. Theaters will welcome the film on the 12th of November and it has been helmed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.

Notably, the first song of the film, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, was released earlier and it did not take much time for the groovy and peppy track to become a fan favorite. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song also marks the first collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit. It’s song Ruaan was also released in the form of a lyrical video recently.

Notably, the film has set a record with the most number of action sequences in spy universe with Tiger 3 comprising a whopping 12-action set pieces.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film has strong pre sales for 2 days in singles & multiplexes