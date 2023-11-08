Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer's run time increased; is it footage of Hrithik Roshan's Kabir?

The much-anticipated release of the spy universe movie Tiger 3 is just around the corner, with less than 5 days to go. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of their favorite duo, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, reprising their roles as the formidable Tiger and Zoya. The buzz has only intensified with reports of Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance as Pathaan and Pinkvilla’s exclusive reveal of Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Kabir from War. In a recent development, the runtime of Tiger 3 has been increased, hinting at the inclusion of additional footage featuring Hrithik's appearance.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3's runtime increased due to Hrithik Roshan's cameo?

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) website reveals that Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, now boasts an updated runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes. Previously certified with a runtime of 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 38 seconds, this indicates that an additional 2 minutes and 22 seconds of footage has been added to the film.

It appears that this extra footage will likely feature Hrithik Roshan's cameo appearance as agent Kabir, his character from the spy universe movie War. This revelation aligns with earlier exclusive details shared by Pinkvilla about Hrithik's special appearance in the film.

A source had previously disclosed to Pinkvilla that producer Aditya Chopra is orchestrating a comprehensive convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. The source revealed that, along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. The specific vision Aditya has for Kabir's role in the film is being kept under wraps, with only a select few privy to this information. The plan is apparently to unveil this surprise element on the big screen when the movie is released.

Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of the antagonist in the action-packed movie, adding a layer of intensity to the narrative. The trailer provided an intriguing glimpse into the plot, setting the stage for a high-octane clash between the characters. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is poised for release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on November 12.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer sets record with most number of action sequences in spy universe