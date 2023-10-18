Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif treat fans with NEW poster; ‘People will be happy seeing Tiger-Zoya in action’

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. Featuring actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, the third part of the Tiger series is highly anticipated by fans. Recently, the makers of the film released the film’s trailer and it garnered positive response from fans. While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif opened up on fans being in a frenzy on the trailer, the movie makers have also unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. Check it out inside!

Tiger 3’s new poster featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi is now out

The trailer of Tiger 3 has created a huge buzz among fans as they look forward to seeing it on the big screen. While the trailer of the movie was received well, the film’s makers have now come up with a new poster of the movie featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi also appears in the poster and sparks curiosity as he flaunts his look as an antagonist in the poster.

Check out the poster below!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif discuss the positive reaction of audiences to Tiger 3’s trailer

The film’s trailer was unveiled on the 16th of October and created a massive roar amongst the audience out of sheer elation. It seems like their response has left Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif feeling over the moon as they shared reactions to the outpouring of love.

Discussing the same, Salman Khan noted how the audience’s reaction to Tiger 3’s trailer is “outstanding” and noted that despite having featured in films that gave him immense love in the past, getting this volume of adulation after a trailer launch is a “special and a rare feeling”.

He added, “I’m happy that our trailer has hit all the right notes and people are supremely excited to watch Tiger 3 in cinemas! I’m also really touched by how people have reacted to seeing Katrina and me back as Zoya & Tiger.” He further revealed being glad to be able to fulfill the audience’s expectations with the trailer and said, "I think people will be very happy seeing both of us in action, taking on our enemies shoulder to shoulder.”

Katrina Kaif too discussed the heartwarming reactions of fans to the movie’s trailer and said that it is phenomenal how love is being showered on the entire team. Being the third part of the Tiger series, she revealed being aware of expectations that people have from the film and noted, “Tiger and Zoya are two pieces of the same puzzle. They are charismatic and daredevil when they work together as a unit and I’m thrilled to see how people are excited to see these two spies back in action, saving the day.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens love Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'blockbuster' film; gush over Emraan Hashmi