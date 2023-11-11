Tiger 3: Salman Khan urges fans not to reveal spoiler; ‘We trust you to do what is right;’ Katrina Kaif agrees

The release of the highly anticipated Tiger 3 is just knocking on the door with its arrival in theaters tomorrow, November 12. Ahead of its release, actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have penned notes regarding spoilers of the film and urged the audience to safeguard the film’s climax as that can crush the cinematic experience of the rest. Have a look at their notes inside.

As Tiger 3’s release is just a day away, Salman Khan took to his X (Earlier Twitter) account this morning to pen a note requesting the audience to protect the film’s climax and not leak it online. Explaining the reason, he mentioned how that would crush the cinematic experience of others who have not watched the film, and the passion with which the stars have made the film, would go down the drain in such an occurrence.

“We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” shared the actor.

Actress Katrina Kaif also shared a story on her Instagram account this morning and penned, “The plot twists and surprises in Tiger 3 adds to the movie watching experience of the film. Thus we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali.”

YRF too shared a video supporting the actors in their fights against piracy. Watch it below.

More about Tiger 3

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi alongside Salman Khan, fans have been highly looking forward to the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Recently, the film had set a record with 12 action set pieces, making it the most in the spy universe.

The film has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and features actor Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist.

