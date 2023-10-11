Tiger 3: Salman Khan looks intense and rugged in NEW poster; says ‘Ready ho jao’ ahead of trailer release

Salman Khan's fans are in for a treat as the Bollywood superstar has dropped a new poster of his upcoming film Tiger 3. Just yesterday, Salman treated his fans as he unveiled a poster of Tiger 3 that features Katrina as Zoya. She looked absolutely stunning and fierce, and the poster raised fans' excitement for the film. Many fans also requested Salman to drop a solo poster of his character from Tiger 3, and looks like he fulfilled their wishes! On Wednesday, Salman Khan dropped a new Tiger 3 poster that featured him in an intense and rugged look.

Salman Khan unveils new Tiger 3 poster

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share the Tiger 3 poster. It shows him on one knee, carrying a gun in his hand. Salman is seen wearing a jacket with black pants, and his signature checkered white and black scarf. He will reprise his much-loved role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in the movie. Meanwhile, the trailer of Tiger 3 will be released on October 16, and Salman's caption further heightened fans' excitement for the trailer. In his caption, he wrote, "Tiger aa raha hai. 16th October. #Tiger3TrailerReady ho jao! #5DaysToTiger3Trailer #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Check out the poster right here!

In September, Yash Raj Films released Tiger Ka Message, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3. In the video, it was revealed that Tiger is in peril after being framed as the Enemy Number 1 of India. Speaking about Tiger Ka Message, Salman Khan said, "If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country. This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stands for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now!”

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is set to release on the big Diwali holiday window this year!

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's poster as Zoya gets THIS reaction from Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar