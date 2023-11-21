Tiger 3: Salman Khan on delivering biggest-ever Diwali hit: ‘Given audiences a desi spy like no other’

One of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars, Salman Khan, is happy to be scripting another success story with Tiger 3! The YRF Spy Universe film is set to hit 400 crore worldwide and has broken the record as the biggest-ever Diwali hit in the history of Hindi cinema.

Scroll down to find out what Salman Khan has to say about his latest achievement.

Salman Khan says the Tiger franchise sits ‘dearly’ in his heart

Salman Khan says, “Three Tiger films, three success stories. The Tiger franchise sits dearly in my heart, and I’m glad that it has also found its place in the hearts of the audience. Tiger franchise is one of my most loved and is definitely a legacy brand that will always make my filmography shine brighter.”

He didn't expect that his first Tiger film would not only launch a blockbuster Tiger franchise but also create the foundation for the fabled YRF Spy Universe, which has delivered nothing but hits!

Salman Khan says he had no idea there would be a sequel of Ek Tha Tiger

Salman says, “When I was doing Ek Tha Tiger, I had no idea that we would have a sequel, forget about the fact that we now have a threequel in Tiger 3! It’s now a franchise on its own entertaining audiences worldwide since 2012. The proof of the success for any film or a franchise is in the success story it scripts.”

He adds, “I think the Tiger franchise has given audiences a desi spy like no other that people have showered heaps of love on. I have lived and breathed Tiger and I thank everyone for their warmth and appreciation for me and the films.”

About Tiger 3

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the film. Tiger 3 is running successfully in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

