Tiger 3: Salman Khan opens up on his career's highs and lows; says ‘Fortunate by what God has bestowed me'

Salman Khan is one of the most loved and talented actors in the entertainment industry. He made his debut in 1988 with Rekha starrer Biwi Ho To Aisi. The film had Salman playing Rekha's brother-in-law. After that, Salman carved a niche for himself with films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, Dabagg, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and many more. Recently, he was seen in Tiger 3 which has become a superhit. Now, during a recent interview, Salman opened up on his career's highs and lows and said that his "lows would be a high for 99.9 percent of the population."

Salman Khan on career's highs and lows

In an interview with India Today, Salman Khan shared his views on the lowest and highest points of his career. He said, “When I started working, the lows that you are talking about, it was not my highs at the best. I struggled and if I didn’t make it, I would be happy with that."

The actor added that there are a lot of people who are a thousand times better-looking, talented, hard-working, and have the jest towards their goals, and they have not made it. "So when you see that, what you describe as my lows would be a high for 99.9 percent of the population in the country," he said.

Salman added, "I have been fortunate by what God has bestowed me, my family, and my families with."

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, the Tiger 3 actor spilled the beans on his upcoming film. He said that he is next doing a film called The Bull which will be produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Vishnuvardhan will be directing the project. He is known for helming Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani starrer National Award-winning film Shershaah.

