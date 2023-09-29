Tiger 3: Salman Khan REACTS to worldwide appreciation for Tiger Ka Message; ‘Can’t wait to show you trailer now’

Yash Raj Films released Tiger Ka Message on Wednesday, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, and it was an instant blockbuster on the internet! YRF tries to push the envelope when it comes to marketing of its films and for Tiger Ka Message, the company allowed people to post the video on their Instagram pages for maximum reach of the asset - a move that has never happened in the industry that only measures YouTube views as a benchmark. By doing this, the potential reach of the Tiger 3 asset stands at 700 million which is why it broke the internet across several countries yesterday!

Salman Khan reacts to the worldwide appreciation for Tiger Ka Message

Salman says, “I’m really proud of the Tiger franchise. Tiger has got unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally.” He adds, “When we started discussing the marketing plan for Tiger 3, we thought why don’t we do a hat-tip to the nostalgia that this franchise holds in the hearts of the people. Tiger Ka Message is just that. If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country.”

He further says, “This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stands for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now!”

Salman Khan is back to reprise his much-loved role as super agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3. In Tiger Ka Message, it was revealed that Salman aka Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1 of India. This video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing!

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is set to release on the big Diwali holiday window this year!

