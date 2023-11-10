Tiger 3: Salman Khan reveals bike chase scene was ‘toughest’; speaks on Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan

Exciting times lie ahead with the imminent release of Tiger 3! Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya is sure to bring some explosive action to the big screens. The trailer promises high-octane sequences, while the first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam adds a vibrant dance track to the mix. Salman recently shared insights into the filming process, discussing the most challenging and enjoyable scenes in the movie. Additionally, he teased the upcoming Tiger vs Pathaan, a project featuring him alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Salman Khan reveals the most difficult and most fun part of Tiger 3 shooting

In a recent interview with Variety, Salman Khan shared insights into the making of Tiger 3. He revealed, “The bike chasing scene was the toughest – I think!” Salman described it as a “massive block of shoot” that required extensive planning for maximum impact. Salman and director Maneesh Sharma collaborated closely to ensure the scene met their expectations.

On the flip side, Salman expressed that the most enjoyable part of the filming process was shooting the song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam in Cappadocia, Turkey. He expressed his personal fondness for the dance track and mentioned how fortunate he and Katrina Kaif have been to deliver several chartbusters that have entertained audiences worldwide, and the new track adds to that impressive list.

Salman Khan on shooting of Tiger vs Pathaan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan

Aditya Chopra's initiative to expand the spy universe and create crossovers between characters has generated immense excitement among fans. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, released in January this year, setting the stage for joint projects.

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported the collaboration between the two superstars in the upcoming project Tiger vs Pathaan, described as an action-packed film on a grand scale. When asked about the timeline of the movie, Salman expressed, “Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there!”

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. This third part of the franchise is arriving in cinemas on Diwali, November 12.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan discovering Katrina Kaif’s truth in Ek Tha Tiger to her rescuing him in Tiger Zinda Hai: 10 highlights to revisit before Tiger 3 releases