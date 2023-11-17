Tiger 3: Salman Khan says film's warm response 'feels like a hattrick of success'; 'It feels great'

Salman Khan is currently basking in the amazing success of his recent release Tiger 3. The Maneesh Sharma directorial opened to positive reviews and strong box-office results. The superstar has now opened up about it and has said that the success of films in the Tiger franchise feels 'personal' to him. Let's find out more.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3's success

Salman Khan has recently issued a statement on the success of his action thriller Tiger 3. He said, “I have immense pride in being an action hero and I’m fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with. You have to constantly reinvent and give audiences something new that they haven’t seen with each action film.”

Khan then expressed his gratitude to the audience and stated that he has played the role of Tiger three times now. "So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me", he added. The actor then concluded, "the success of these films are also very personal to me.”

Tiger 3 has minted 188.25 crore nett in India and touched 300 crore gross worldwide in just five days.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3's record opening

Tiger received a massive opening during its release on Diwali day and grossed 100 crores in around two days. Khan said that he is "delighted with the response from the audience". He also said that the franchise is close to his heart.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Kumud Mishra among others. It is a part of the YRF spy universe and takes place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi says Salman Khan didn’t intimidate him, recalls being skeptical about playing Tiger 3 villain