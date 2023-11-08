Tiger 3: Salman Khan says 'kamaal hai' after fan creates illusion art installation in his honor; WATCH

Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in key roles will be released on the 12th of November. Ahead of the release, the film has created an immense stir amongst fans and recently, one of them designed an illusion art installation of Salman Khan's look from the highly anticipated action film. Khan also reacted to the video. Have a look inside!

Ahead of Tiger 3’s release on November 12, fan creates illusion art installation of Salman Khan’s look from the film

Fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of the third part of the Tiger series. The anticipation is quite evident as one of them came up with an illusion art installation of Salman Khan’s look from the much-loved Tiger franchise.

Notably, the art installation incorporates elements from the Tiger franchise, including miniatures, costumes, film records and reels designed to evoke Salman Khan's look from the action-packed movie. Reportedly, the art is the creation of a Salman Khan fan named Sanju Nivangune. He had also previously created sand art and paper collage art dedicated to the legendary actor. In the video, Salman Khan also seems to be stunned by the creation as he exclaims "Kamaal hai (That's great)". Have a look below!

More about Tiger 3

The film is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and fans will see Emraan Hashmi in the film playing the role of an antagonist. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film’s first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released earlier and singer Arijit Singh had lent his voice for the same.

Notably, the song marked the first union of Khan and Arijit. Following Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the makers of the film also released the lyrical video of its next song Ruaan and it was loved by many.

The movie, slated for a Diwali release, will premiere across Delhi's national capital region and the Middle East. If public demand is strong, more areas may soon screen the film 24x7. The action-packed movie is gaining attention for including many high-octane fight scenes.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer sets record with most number of action sequences in spy universe