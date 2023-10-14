Tiger 3: Salman Khan says 'level hi kuch aur hai' about film; calls KL Rahul his 'favorite' cricketer

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated action film Tiger 3. For its promotion, the actor recently attended a studio ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan ODI match. During his interaction, the actor opened up about his film as well as his views on cricketer KL Rahul. Let's find out what he said.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3 and KL Rahul

Today, the highly talked about India-Pakistan World Cup match is slated to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Ahead of the match, Salman Khan visited the studio of Star Sports to promote his forthcoming film Tiger 3. During his interaction, Khan opened up about his favorite cricketer and said: "KL Rahul is my favorite."

Later, the actor was asked if the action in Tiger is leveling up compared to the previous films. He said, "Tiger 1 or Tiger 2 se ye 10 guna zyada hai (It has 10 times more than action Tiger 1 and Tiger 2)." He further added: 'Its a different level altogether. Is picture me bohat mehnat ki hai Katrina ne, maine, or kaafi action hai. Adi (Aditya Chopra) ne...bohat hi badi picture banayi hai unhone....Logon me ek chah hai ye picture dekhne ke lie, I have never seen that in my whole career. (Everyone including Katrina Kaif, me and Aditya Chopra have worked really hard on this film. The amount of excitement people have to watch this film is something I have never seen in my whole career)" He then said that the teaser was loved by everyone and now the trailer will give more glimpses from the film. "Trailer aayega 16 taarik ko to aapko samajh me aa jayega ki iss film ka level ki kuch aur hai (You will realize after the trailer launch that this film is on a different level)."

New Tiger 3 poster was released yesterday

Yesterday, the makers of Tiger 3 dropped a new poster of Salman as a fierce and rugged RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore who is holding a chain. Earlier, the character posters of Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Salman's Avinash were released. The anticipation reached a level when the teaser video of the film titled 'Tiger Ka Message' was released.

Tiger is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it is scheduled to release on Diwali. The film is a part of the YRF Spy Universe and is the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

