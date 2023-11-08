Tiger 3: Salman Khan spills the beans about film's advance booking; Katrina Kaif shares her excitement

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller Tiger 3 is easily one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film will hit the silver screens during Diwalir and its advance booking has begun. Recently, Khan spoke about its advance booking as well as its early morning shows across the nation. Kaif also shared her excitement about the release.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif talk about Tiger 3

Recently, a video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from a Tiger 3 event has been doing the rounds on the internet. In it, Khan is asked about the advance booking. In response, the actor said: "Main to ye kehna chahunga ke upar waale ka laakh laakh shukar hai ki hum hamari generation me paida hue. Ye (Katrina) mere baad hui hai, kaafi baad hui hai. Agar ham is generation me paida hote to koi chance hi nahi that. (I'm really grateful to god that we were born in our generation. Katrina was born much later than me. If we were born in this generation, then there was no chance for it to happen)."

Katrina was asked about her reaction to the film. She said that she is super excited and can't wait for the release. "Just keeping fingers crossed...praying that we entertain the audience again", she said.

Check out the video that was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

At the same event, Khan was asked about the first 6 am early morning show of Tiger 3. The actor had a hilarious response to this question. He said, "Wo mujhse miss ho jayega. (That I will miss)."

Tiger 3 to have 10 minute entry sequence of Salman Khan

In a statement, the film's director Maneesh Sharma revealed that Khan will have a 10-minute entry sequence in Tiger 3. He said, "...his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind-blowing! So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan’s style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3!”

Interestingly, two more minutes have been added to the runtime of Tiger 3 right before release. The film's final duration now stands at 2 hours and 36 minutes. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is a part of the YRF spy universe and stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan says 'kamaal hai' after fan creates illusion art installation in his honor; WATCH