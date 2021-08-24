Tiger 3: Salman Khan spotted with nephew Nirvaan in Russia as he shoots for his next with Katrina Kaif; WATCH

Superstar is currently in Russia along with shooting for his much-awaited mega venture third installment of the Tiger franchise. In a recent video going rounds on Instagram, Salman Khan can be seen walking around with his nephew Nirvaan. Katrina also posted some pictures from Saint Petersburg Russia on Instagram.

The third installment is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously made films like ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, and ‘Fan’. Salman on EID made an Instagram post announcing that he has started to prep for Tiger 3. Recently one of Salman Khan’s looks from the film got leaked on social media where the actor was sporting a very different hairstyle. Salman is all set to reprise the role of prolific RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger in the film.

Kabir Khan started the franchise in 2012 with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, which turned out to be a monstrous hit on the box office. Later Kabir went onto make Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight with Salman. Part two of the film, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also made three films with Salman including ‘Sultan’ and ‘Bharat’. The second installment was also a roaring success and raked in the moolah at the box office.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the third installment considering Emraan Hashmi has been signed onboard to play the antagonist. Reportedly the makers have planned a huge action set piece as an entry scene for Emraan. Tiger 3 release date is not out yet nor is the official first look from the makers.

