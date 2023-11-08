Tiger 3: Salman Khan's mind-blowing 10-minute entry sequence is ‘highlight’ of film, says director

One of India’s all-time biggest superstars, Salman Khan, is set to reprise his role as super agent Tiger in YRF Spy Universe’s latest offering Tiger 3. The edge-of-the-seat action spectacle has 12 incredible action sequences and we have now learned that Salman Khan will have a 10-minute entry scene that will surely blow people’s minds.

Tiger 3 director on why it was important to devise something unique for Salman Khan’s entry

Director Maneesh Sharma reveals, “Salman Khan has given us countless memorable intro sequences, It’s one of those iconic moments that Salman fans and Hindi film lovers wait for. And his entry as Tiger in the previous installments have been mind-blowing! So, it was imperative that we devised something unique, true to Salman Khan’s style and yet make it out of this world as an action spectacle for his entry in Tiger 3!”

He adds, “A bunch of talented and enthusiastic minds - Some of our best action, stunts, grips and effects people came together to craft a 10-minute block that does justice to Tiger’s entry. An entry that does Tiger justice. This intro sequence is a highlight of the film and which includes an exciting action sequence that reminds Bhai’s fans exactly how cool Tiger is.”

Maneesh Sharma is excited to see audience’s reaction to Salman Khan’s entry in Tiger 3

Maneesh further says, “It’s going to be so exciting to see the audience react to this sequence on Sunday - I remember how much audiences roared and whistle when Salman Khan enters on screen and I can’t wait to celebrate along with them when Tiger 3 hits cinemas this Sunday!”

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set to release this Sunday, Nov 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan, all of which have been blockbusters.

