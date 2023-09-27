Tiger 3: Salman Khan's 'Tiger Ka Message' gets love from Bollywood; Riteish Deshmukh says, 'Blockbuster...'

The original spy of Aditya Chopra's spy universe has made a remarkable return this morning in the new promotional video. Salman Khan, known as Tiger, unveiled 'Tiger Ka Message,' offering insights into the plot of his highly anticipated movie, Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The video has taken the internet by storm, receiving praise from fans. Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Anil Sharma, and others, have also reacted to this intriguing video.

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ from Tiger 3

On Wednesday, September 27, the team behind Tiger 3 released 'Tiger Ka Message,' one of the film's first promotional assets. In the video, Salman Khan addresses the public, confessing that he has been labeled a traitor to his country. He also discloses his plan to embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name. The video has made a strong impression on viewers, including members of the film industry, who took to their social media platforms to express their enthusiasm for the movie. Riteish Deshmukh posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Happy Bumper Diwali To All Of Us !!!! What an year this is turning out for the industry. Entertainment for us audiences like never before… BLOCKBUSTER Zinda Hai !!!! @BeingSalmanKhan.” Have a look:

Celebrities including Anil Sharma, Angad Bedi, and more praise Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Ka Message’ from Tiger 3

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma shared his excitement by saying, “@BeingSalmanKhan it’s blockbuster .. deewali par phir bade pathakhe ..congratulations entire team of #tiger3.”

Angad Bedi who starred in Tiger Zinda Hai shared the video on his Instagram Stories and exclaimed, “Tiger…tigerr…tigerrrrr!!!! BHAI is back!!!! @beingsalmankhan.”

Singer Armaan Malik expressed his admiration with a tweet, saying, “Genuinely love to see bhai being presented like THIS the impact is evident!”

Director Milap Zaveri enthusiastically commented, “Tiger ROARS and HOW!!! #Jaihind.”

More about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Packed with exhilarating action sequences, powerful dialogues, and the undeniable chemistry between Salman and Katrina Kaif, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience for the audience. This thriller also boasts the presence of Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role and is directed by Maneesh Sharma, with production by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. The theatrical release is scheduled for November 10, aligning with the festival of Diwali. The trailer of the movie is eagerly anticipated.

