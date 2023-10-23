Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s oomph and Arijit Singh’s vocals are match made in heaven

The anticipation for the release of the spy universe movie Tiger 3 is escalating as the days pass. With the trailer already unveiled, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the original spy, Tiger, to the big screen. Adding to the excitement, the first song from the movie's album, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, has been released. After giving chartbusters like Mashallah, Swag Se Swagat, and more, the iconic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return in this track, showcasing their undeniable chemistry and timeless charm as they dance to the peppy number beautifully voiced by Arijit Singh.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3 is out

On Monday, October 23, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film, Tiger 3, released the first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have lent their vocals to the song, with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The choreography has been done by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif donning chic outfits and dancing against the mesmerizing backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey. It is a fusion of stunning visuals and flawless movements.

Watch the song here!

Fan reactions to Tiger 3’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

The return of the beloved spy duo, Tiger and Zoya, has sent fans into a frenzy of excitement. Overwhelmed by the enchanting visuals and captivating beats of the song, one fan expressed, “Everything is just perfect.. I have no words how much I love this song.. The vibes are OMG,” while another exclaimed, “Salman Khan + Katrina Kaif + Arijit Singh = Pure Goosebumps.” A comment stated, “The location, chemistry, cars, Katrina Salman Khan What a fabulous song.”

More about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Tiger 3 marks the return of the Tiger franchise, following the successes of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. This movie introduces Emraan Hashmi in a prominent role, portraying a negative character that adds an intriguing twist to the narrative. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, with Yash Raj Films taking the reins of production. Salman and Katrina are all set to ablaze the screens this Diwali, on November 12.

