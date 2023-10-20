Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Teaser: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif flaunt chemistry in Arijit Singh’s track

The countdown to the release of the first song from the much-anticipated Tiger 3 has fans on the edge of their seats with excitement. Titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, the track promises to be a vibrant party number featuring the charismatic lead couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Adding an extra layer of anticipation, this song marks the debut collaboration between Salman and the renowned singer Arijit Singh. The recently released teaser provides a tantalizing glimpse into the glamorous avatars of Salman and Katrina, showcasing their sizzling chemistry and dynamic dance moves set to a peppy score.

Teaser of Tiger 3 song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is OUT

On Friday, October 20, the makers unveiled the teaser of the first track from the much-anticipated album, Tiger 3. The music for the lively party song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, is a creation of Pritam, with Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi lend their soulful voices to the track.

The teaser provides a sneak peek into the scintillating chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who, having delivered iconic chartbusters in the past, now captivate audiences again as the spy duo Tiger and Zoya. The picturesque backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, sets the stage for their dance moves, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. The song is all set to drop on October 23.

The teaser of the song has clearly struck a chord with fans, and their excitement was palpable in the YouTube comments section. They expressed their joy over the collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. One fan said, “First time Arijit Singh singing for Salman Khan. This is epic and a song to be cherished forever,” while another wrote, “Tiger 3 = Salman + Arijit + Katrina = Superhit songs all the time.” A user stated, “This song will be an instant chartbuster.”

More about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

The eagerly awaited fifth installment in the YRF spy universe, Tiger 3, is directed by Maneesh Sharma. Introducing Emraan Hashmi as the formidable antagonist, the film has already piqued interest with the release of its trailer. Promising an adrenaline-packed action thriller, it is all set to grace the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali, scheduled for November 12.

