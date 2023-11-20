Tiger 3 song Ruaan OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Arijit Singh's soul-stirring ballad hits the right chord

Salman, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer action thriller film Tiger 3 met with critical and commercial success. So far, its song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been released. Now, days after its release, the makers dropped another song titled Ruaan. This romantic track features both the leads of the film, i.e. Khan and Kaif.

Ruaan song is released

Today, on November 20th, the makers of Tiger 3 released a new romantic track titled Ruaan. Sung by Arijit Singh, the melodious track features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sharing various romantic moments together. The song is composed by Pritam and penned by Irshad Kamil. Prior to the film's release, the makers had dropped the video of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Check out the song!

Salman Khan hints at Tiger 4

Khan and Kaif were recently at the Ahmedabad stadium to witness the India vs Australia World Cup final. On that occasion, he hinted about Tiger 4 and wrote: The actress said, "Watching Virat when he started playing IPL for RCB, from then until now just look at the journey and the graph. Khan then added, “And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60."

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Kumud Mishra among others. It is a part of the YRF spy universe and follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is also the third installment of the Tiger series which started in 2012 with Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger. It's success was followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Post that, films like War and Pathaan were released that are a part of the much larger and interconnected spy universe.

