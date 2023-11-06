Tiger 3 song Ruaan's lyrical video OUT: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif romance; Arijit Singh's voice radiates magic

Excitement is growing as the release of the spy universe film Tiger 3 approaches. The trailer has been revealed already, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the comeback of the original spy, Tiger, on the silver screen. The first song from the film album, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam voiced by Arijit Singh was recently released and the peppy track received much love from the audience. Now, the second track from the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film by the singer is released. The makers took to their social media handle to drop the lyrical video of the song Ruaan.

Salman Khan drops the lyrical video of Tiger 3 song Ruaan

Today, on November 6, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to drop the highly anticipated second song of his upcoming film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The song is the lyrical video of a melodious romantic track titled Ruaan voiced by Arijit Singh along with mushy pictures of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya. Sharing the video, Salman Khan wrote, “#Ruaan Lyrical video out now *link in bio* #Tiger3 in cinemas on this Sunday, Nov 12. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @katrinakaif @therealemraan #ManeeshSharma @yrf @ipritamofficial @kamil_irshad_official @arijitsingh @vaibhavi.merchant #YRF50 #YRFSpyUniverse,” and added a red heart emoji.

WATCH THE LYRICAL VIDEO OF RUAAN HERE:

About the full video song of Ruaan

For Tiger 3, producer Aditya Chopra has decided to delay the release of the film's second song, Ruaan, to prevent a significant plot detail from being revealed until the movie release scheduled for Diwali 2023, Sunday, November 12.

Speaking about the same, in a statement, film’s director Maneesh Sharma said, “Tiger and Zoya are on a much more personal and intense journey in this film, and Ruaan gives voice to that. The way it’s picturized in the film, we really wanted to keep such main story plots, the way they are meant to be experienced - in the cinema, in the moment.”

YRF's decision to withhold a guaranteed hit song by Arijit Singh is a bold move because typically, such assets are released before the movie to generate the most buzz. Maneesh Sharma revealed that this decision has been “tough” but was the “right thing.” He added, “But we know that at the end, when you hear Ruaan in the context of the story, you will know that we did the right thing! We feel it is a huge, huge moment and it will add to the excitement around Tiger 3 on release day."

Tiger 3 is all set to hit the theaters this Diwali on November 12.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif gives peek into intense training regimen for Salman Khan's Tiger 3; ‘It felt different this time’