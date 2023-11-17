Tiger 3 special event: Katrina Kaif opens up on working with Salman Khan; says 'Its been 11 years'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Bollywood's cherished on-screen duo, first shared the screen in 2005's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and have continued to captivate audiences ever since. Their most iconic pairing unfolds in the Tiger franchise, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and culminating in the recent release of Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif, speaking at a special event, reflected on their 11-year journey in the franchise.

Katrina Kaif shares her thoughts about collaborating with Salman Khan

During a recent special event for Tiger 3, the movie's team engaged in a lively chat. Katrina Kaif shared insights about collaborating with Salman Khan in the three Tiger franchise films. She expressed, "Part of our lives—I realized today it's been almost 11 years from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger Zinda Hai, and now Tiger 3. So, I think it's become a part of our lives, both on-screen and off-screen, and I just hope that we get to keep making many more of them."