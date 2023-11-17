Tiger 3 Special Event: Salman Khan kisses Emraan Hashmi; dances with Katrina Kaif to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

During a recent Tiger 3 event, the movie team, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, had an entertaining conversation. In a playful moment, Salman jokingly pretended to kiss Emraan, playfully addressing the audience's desire for a memorable on-screen kiss in the film. Additionally, the actor displayed some dance moves with Katrina, grooving to the hit song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam.

Salman Khan plants a kiss on Emraan Hashmi

During the event, Salman Khan notes that due to the audience's affection, he isn't compelled to portray anything on screen against his wishes. He aims for more action within his capability and less romance for family viewership. However, with Katrina in the film as Zoya, a touch of romance is inevitable. In Salman's words, "'In logo ki badolat kuch karna nahi pad raha hai screen par. Jaisa hu waisa hi chala jata hu. To jitna action kar sakte hain use thoda sa badhaye jao, jitna romance kar sakte ho use thoda sa kam karo taki family wale parivaar wale jake dekhe. Ab Katrina hai iss picture mein to thoda romance to banta hi hai Zoya ke saath." He playfully adds that if Emraan's character, Aatish, wasn't a villain, a kiss would have happened for sure, mimicking the action as the audience cheers.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dance to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

The event took on an electrifying vibe as Salman and Katrina lit up the stage, dancing to the sensational beats of their superhit song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, beautifully sung by Arijit Singh. Their energetic performance added a touch of excitement and joy, creating a memorable moment for everyone present.