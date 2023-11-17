Tiger 3 special event: Salman Khan praises India for semi-final win; thanks fans for showering love on film

The makers of Tiger 3 have arranged a special event in Mumbai where Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi gathered to meet their fans. During the event, Salman talked about India's big win against New Zealand and also expressed his gratitude to fans for showering love on Tiger 3.

Salman Khan on cricket and Tiger 3 success

During the event, Salman Khan opened up on the India vs New Zealand semi-final match and also talked about Tiger 3 success. He said, "Actually bohot amazing ho gaya hai kyunki world cup bhi tha aur India dhara dhar maare jaa rha tha. Uss samay jo hamara colection hai wo bohot hi achhe hai. Aur India kal jeet jaytengi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theaters mein."

He further added, "Ek toh cricket toh religion hai bhai iss country mein. Yeha par kaun cricket nehi dekhta? Mere alawa (laughs)."