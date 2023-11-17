Tiger 3 special event: Salman Khan praises India for semi-final win; thanks fans for showering love on film

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi attended Tiger 3 special event in Mumbai today, November 17. Bhaijaan opened up on India's win against New Zealand and film's success.

Written by Arpita Sarkar Published on Nov 17, 2023   |  09:01 PM IST  |  903
Tiger 3 special event: Salman Khan praises India for semi-final win; thanks fans for showering love on film
Tiger 3 special event: Salman Khan praises India for semi-final win; thanks fans for showering love on film

Key Highlight

The makers of Tiger 3 have arranged a special event in Mumbai where Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi gathered to meet their fans. During the event, Salman talked about India's big win against New Zealand and also expressed his gratitude to fans for showering love on Tiger 3. 

Salman Khan on cricket and Tiger 3 success 

During the event, Salman Khan opened up on the India vs New Zealand semi-final match and also talked about Tiger 3 success. He said, "Actually bohot amazing ho gaya hai kyunki world cup bhi tha aur India dhara dhar maare jaa rha tha. Uss samay jo hamara colection hai wo bohot hi achhe hai. Aur India kal jeet jaytengi aur uske baad aap sab wapas theaters mein."

He further added, "Ek toh cricket toh religion hai bhai iss country mein. Yeha par kaun cricket nehi dekhta? Mere alawa (laughs)." 

About The Author
Arpita Sarkar
Arpita Sarkar
Writer

Arpita Sarkar has 2 years of experience in Hollywood and Bollywood content writing in the entertainment industry. With a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!