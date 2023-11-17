Tiger 3 special event: Salman Khan says THIS when asked what he would have been if he wasn’t an actor

Tiger 3 special event took place today, November 17 at Maisaon PVR in Mumbai. The film's leading actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi attended the event and answered questions from fans. During the event, Salman opened up on a different professional he wanted himself to be if he was not an actor.

Salman Khan answers fan questions during Tiger 3 special event

During the special event, Salman Khan was asked what he would have been if he wasn’t an actor. He said, "Doctor hi banta toh aise hi yeha pe khade rehta. Engineer bhi banta toh aise hi hota. Is waqt tumhe entertain kar rha hu, agar doctor banta toh tumhara ilaaz karta." (If I were a doctor I would have been standing here, if I were an engineer, I would have been like this. I would have diagnosed you guys if I were a doctor.)